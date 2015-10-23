The latest stage of the Justin Bieber reclamation project dropped tonight, the Jack Ü-esque “Sorry.”
Bieber’s latest video features a group of women from the dance crew Royal Family doing music video moves while wearing '90s-throwback attire against a white background. It’s basically as if LA Gear did production design on The Matrix, but it works, so whatever. It's that style of music video dancing that looks super hip and stylish but were you to try to pull it off in the club, you would be removed from the club. That’s what’s going on here.
Anyway, the Biebaissance is really picking up steam following his August VMAs appearance, and this song is of a piece of both “What Do You Mean” and the Jack Ü track “Where Are You Now.” Honestly, there’s no reason not to get on board. The kid sings like an angel and dances like the devil.
Bieber has been getting a lot of, um, exposure recently, but it’s legitimately good to see him in the news for the right reasons. What could have easily been a flaming car wreck of a career seems to be turning into a phoenix — a phoenix that’s dropping mega-hits as it soars into the clouds.
