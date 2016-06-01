Kim Kardashian's Daily Beauty Routine Is Annoyingly Fascinating

For some, the act of getting ready in the morning is more of a sprint than a marathon. Not for Kim Kardashian.
The reality star let us in on her daily hair-and-makeup ritual through her app today (via a 45-second time-lapse video), and it has our 15-minute, comb-through-the-hair, swipe-of-mascara, routine beat. By a solid hour and 45 minutes, to be exact. "I thought you guys might like a little peek into my daily glam routine," the mother of two wrote on her website. "I do makeup and hair for about two hours every day!" Two hours every day, people. Let that sink in.
In this frustratingly fascinating video, makeup artist Ariel Tejada and hairstylist Justine Marjan work their magic as Kim is unfazed by the flurry of prodding, dabbing, teasing, and zhuzhing. "It's actually a great time for me to catch up on work emails, take some calls, and see what you guys are up to on social media," she says. At least she can get some stuff done during this lengthy primping routine.
It's akin to those Instagram-transformation shorts we can't get enough of — except Kim has a glam squad doing all of the work for her, down to applying her lip gloss. Just another day in the life...
Watch a snippet of the video above, and head over to her site to watch the full clip.
