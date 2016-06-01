You've caught up with the grown-up versions of Harry and Ginny. Now it's time to meet the in-laws.
Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are getting a somewhat startling update for the upcoming West End play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. As reported earlier, Black actress Noma Dumezweni has been cast in the role Emma Watson originated on screen. The casting was met with some disapproval, but both Watson and J.K. Rowling have thrown in their support. Deal with it, haters.
New cast photos show our favorite ginger (sorry, Prince Harry) still rocking the red hair and wooly sweaters. Paul Thornley, whom Rowling described as "funny and brilliant," plays Ron, joining Dumezweni as Hermione Granger (she didn't take the Weasley name) and Cherrelle Skeete as Rose Granger-Weasley, the couple's Hogwarts-attending daughter.
Click through to meet the family. Hogwarts just got a lot more diverse.
