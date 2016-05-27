J.K. Rowling just dropped some news about the upcoming Harry Potter & The Cursed Child. And it's not good news — unless you're completely immune to emotion, like Uncle Vernon. The next book in the Harry Potter installment, she says, is pretty much guaranteed to make you cry.
If it doesn't, we'll be checking your vital signs. https://t.co/jVSDf3xEbI— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 27, 2016
Given the series's history of killing off major characters, we have a feeling she doesn't mean you'll cry tears of joy. She has a good explanation behind her less-than-perfect endings, though.
I'm a writer. If you're not feeling, I'm not doing it right. https://t.co/Mp59nlLYAW— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 27, 2016
The new book centers on Albus Severus, Harry Potter's son, as he enters Hogwarts. But before the book is released in July, a play by the same title will come out in London on June 3. So, some lucky audience members may find out in advance what all the crying is about. For now, we'll just have to hope that at least Harry, Ron, and Hermione are spared.
