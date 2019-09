Sorry, but we're about to get all Rita Skeeter on you. J.K. Rowling just shared some major news about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child , you see.The new play , due to premiere on London's West End this summer, will find Harry, Ron, and Hermione in grown-up form. But why let those Gryffindors have all the fun when there's a Slytherin we're secretly hoping to catch up with, too?True to her wink-wink nature, Rowling spilled the news of Draco Malfoy's appearance in the play in a pretty sneaky way. The author tweeted a drawing of the characters' wand designs, and, lo and behold, there's Draco's name among them.