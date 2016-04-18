Sorry, but we're about to get all Rita Skeeter on you. J.K. Rowling just shared some major news about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, you see.
The new play, due to premiere on London's West End this summer, will find Harry, Ron, and Hermione in grown-up form. But why let those Gryffindors have all the fun when there's a Slytherin we're secretly hoping to catch up with, too?
True to her wink-wink nature, Rowling spilled the news of Draco Malfoy's appearance in the play in a pretty sneaky way. The author tweeted a drawing of the characters' wand designs, and, lo and behold, there's Draco's name among them.
Exciting morning at rehearsals for #CursedChild. What do you think of our wand designs? #HarryPotterPlay pic.twitter.com/Vg1wAmi11Y— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 18, 2016
Ginny Weasley will also turn up, though her inclusion is less unexpected, seeing as she married Harry.
It's like a big Hogwarts class reunion. Please tell us Draco has a comb-over and is on his third divorce.
