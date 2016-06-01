Gwen Stefani really knows how to make heartbreak sound so catchy.
The pop star is once again pulling from her personal life with the launch of her video for "Misery." The latest single off This Is What the Truth Feels Like references her painful divorce from Gavin Rossdale, as well as her new romance with Blake Shelton. Maybe you've heard about it? They've been keeping such a low profile.
The video includes countless costume changes, including one that brings back Stefani's polarizing nude lips and bold brows look from the Billboard Music Awards. She rides a bike, gets supported by three male dancers, and croons about how her new lover needs to "put me out of my misery." There's also a horse thrown in, too, which we're pretty sure is a shout-out to a certain country crooner.
The pop star is once again pulling from her personal life with the launch of her video for "Misery." The latest single off This Is What the Truth Feels Like references her painful divorce from Gavin Rossdale, as well as her new romance with Blake Shelton. Maybe you've heard about it? They've been keeping such a low profile.
The video includes countless costume changes, including one that brings back Stefani's polarizing nude lips and bold brows look from the Billboard Music Awards. She rides a bike, gets supported by three male dancers, and croons about how her new lover needs to "put me out of my misery." There's also a horse thrown in, too, which we're pretty sure is a shout-out to a certain country crooner.
See it all for yourself in the video below. You're in so much trouble, Blakey-poo.
Advertisement