Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Celebrate Their Duet With Loved-Up Selfies

They love each other, they really, really love each other. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's passionate duet of "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" at last night's Billboard Music Awards left little doubt that these two seemingly mismatched musicians are in it for the long haul. But just in case, they decided to share some romantic selfies as well.
Stefani's Instagram feed is chock-full of snaps of her and her country crooner beau celebrating in Vegas.
Here's Gwen hugging Blake.
Stefani's Instagram feed is chock-full of snaps of her and her country crooner beau celebrating in Vegas.
Here's Gwen hugging Blake.
Here's Blake hugging Gwen.
And here they are hugging each other. Note the position of Blake's right hand.
Shelton discussed the duet with Ellen DeGeneres in an interview airing on her show today, as Us Weekly reports.
"We kind of did laugh a few times," he said of singing the song with Stefani. "There's moments where it's like, Wow we're singing this song like we're going to break up — and we're not breaking up right now, so it seems kind of weird."
He also admitted that he only wrote the song to "impress" Stefani. Guess it worked!
"We kind of did laugh a few times," he said of singing the song with Stefani. "There's moments where it's like, Wow we're singing this song like we're going to break up — and we're not breaking up right now, so it seems kind of weird."
He also admitted that he only wrote the song to "impress" Stefani. Guess it worked!
Advertisement