Gwen & Blake Literally Couldn't Take Their Eyes Off Of Each Other During BBMAs Duet

Wow. Anyone else feel like watching Gwen and Blake perform together is a little like watching two people make out? They may have been on a stage in front of thousands, but the pair only had eyes for each other as they performed "Go Ahead And Break My Heart" at the Billboard Music Awards.
The lovebirds got lost in each other as they sang the duet off of Shelton's album. (I mean, seriously, you would've thought that the lyrics were tattooed on each other's faces or something.) It was a very sweet moment for the couple, public but intimate at the same time. And it was actually a tad reminiscent of the first time the country singer performed with now ex-wife Miranda Lambert. Oh, Gwake. We will never tire of your gushy public displays of love and affection.
