Now that summer's officially here, there are a few obvious things you'll need to pick up: a fresh pair of kick-around sandals, shorts you actually sort of like, a new bathing suit or two, and a beach bag to match. Re-assessing your warm-weather staples is also when you realize just how much your style changes in a year — and so your go-tos understandably need a refresh.



While you're at it, there are a few other need-to-know summer trends you should add to your shopping list. They're the items you'll wear as much as your basics and get buckets of compliments on at the same time. This is the summer to take your wardrobe beyond just cutoffs and T-shirts, and we're helping you get there. Click on for the last few buys to get your hands on sooner rather than later. You can work yourself up to tossing last year's beat-up (but beloved) black flip-flops later.