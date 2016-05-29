Ariel Winter's prom fashion mantra ought to be "if it's ain't broke, why fix it?" As People savvily spotted, the Modern Family star's junior and senior prom dresses are almost identical.
It's easy to see why. Last week, she debuted this year's bombshell strapless, lace-overlay gown on Instagram. With her scarlet locks and the gown's silhouette, Ariel went full mermaid and slayed.
Just like she did last year. In 2015, a then-brunette Winter set Instagram on fire with a familiar fashion formula.
Hourglass flare? Check. Lace overlay? Check. Romantic neckline and doting dad? Check and check.
In 2014, Winter told People figuring out what to wear isn't easy. “It’s interesting, because I’m very young, but I have a more mature body,” a 16-year-old Winter said. “So it’s a blessing and a curse. I have to find things that are appropriate to wear but also fit my body well, so it still looks good.”
She also went on to say she loves wearing black. In the meantime, Winter clearly figured out a prom look that kills.
Even Alex Dunphy's offscreen dad, Glenn Workman, appears to share his daughter's fashion loyalty. His hair color may have changed, but the baseball tee remains.
