Ariel Winter & Elle Fanning Share Their Prom Photos

Leigh Raper
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.

Prom season is in full swing. This, for the 16- to 18-year-old set, usually means tons of pictures with friends and family. And just because you are a young actress in Hollywood who gets her picture taken all the time, it doesn't mean you don't want to share a snap of you in your prom dress on your Instagram.

Ariel Winter posted a backyard pic before she headed out to her senior prom. The Modern Family star went full-on Hollywood glam for her prom look, including long, red hair to go with her black lace dress. (Being the pro she is, she gave a shout-out to her glam squad for the night in the picture's caption.)

Senior #prom #2016 :) Hair// @charles_dujic Makeup// @kipzachary

Elle Fanning couldn't make it home for her prom, what with being in Cannes and all. So, her prom date came to her. Fanning posted a black-and-white shot on the stairs in a long red-carpet dress with beading and embroidery. She thanked her date for making the trip and making her "prom" special; she hashtagged the photo #PromInCannes.

