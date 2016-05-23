

Prom season is in full swing. This, for the 16- to 18-year-old set, usually means tons of pictures with friends and family. And just because you are a young actress in Hollywood who gets her picture taken all the time, it doesn't mean you don't want to share a snap of you in your prom dress on your Instagram.



Ariel Winter posted a backyard pic before she headed out to her senior prom. The Modern Family star went full-on Hollywood glam for her prom look, including long, red hair to go with her black lace dress. (Being the pro she is, she gave a shout-out to her glam squad for the night in the picture's caption.)



