Prom season is in full swing. This, for the 16- to 18-year-old set, usually means tons of pictures with friends and family. And just because you are a young actress in Hollywood who gets her picture taken all the time, it doesn't mean you don't want to share a snap of you in your prom dress on your Instagram.
Ariel Winter posted a backyard pic before she headed out to her senior prom. The Modern Family star went full-on Hollywood glam for her prom look, including long, red hair to go with her black lace dress. (Being the pro she is, she gave a shout-out to her glam squad for the night in the picture's caption.)
Elle Fanning couldn't make it home for her prom, what with being in Cannes and all. So, her prom date came to her. Fanning posted a black-and-white shot on the stairs in a long red-carpet dress with beading and embroidery. She thanked her date for making the trip and making her "prom" special; she hashtagged the photo #PromInCannes.
