We interrupt our regular adulting to make this embarrassing confession: We're, like, really invested in the love lives of two teenagers. Deal with it.
It could be because said teens, Chlöe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham, are beautiful, talented, and related to former Spice Girls. But they also give us relationship onlookers so much fuel.
The latest example of this is Moretz's swoony ode to her British boyfriend. A photo on Instagram shows the couple lovingly gazing at each other while attending the premiere for her latest film, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. It's like Posh and Becks 2.0, only without the matching leather suits.
"Hey @brooklynbeckham, I like the way ya look at me," Moretz wrote. "That's all."
Oh, don't let that be all. We have so much shipping to do.
