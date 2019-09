Actress Chloë Grace Moretz has an unusual dating life for a 19-year-old. She'll go out with guys for the first time, and they already know all about her. So she finds herself going on first dates with guys who "have seen you in sex scenes in movies, they know what you look like crying," she tells Net-A-Porter's The EDIT . "And they can read your interviews and know your favorite bands, so it feels like they have all this in common with you," says the starlet. "I’ll think, 'How are we vibing so hard right now?' Then I realize, and I don’t care anymore, I just go back to work."