Actress Chloë Grace Moretz has an unusual dating life for a 19-year-old. She'll go out with guys for the first time, and they already know all about her. So she finds herself going on first dates with guys who "have seen you in sex scenes in movies, they know what you look like crying," she tells Net-A-Porter's The EDIT. "And they can read your interviews and know your favorite bands, so it feels like they have all this in common with you," says the starlet. "I’ll think, 'How are we vibing so hard right now?' Then I realize, and I don’t care anymore, I just go back to work."
But the June cover girl has found someone she can have a genuine bond with — and whose family is very familiar with the oddities of fame: 17-year-old boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham. The cute couple hit the red carpet together for the premiere of Neighbors 2 earlier this week. Even better? The whole Beckham clan gets it, too. "[The Beckhams] are a great family," she told Porter. "They’d understand the travel, the sex scenes with random people, the crazy schedule." Well, we would certainly hope so. (Porter via The Daily Mail)
Advertisement