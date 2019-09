Chloë Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Made Their Red Carpet Debut Last Night

Well, it's official: Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham have hit the Hollywood, 21st-century equivalent to being pinned. They've had their first movie premiere.Moretz took her new boyfriend along as her date for last night's Los Angeles premiere of Neighbors 2. The 19-year-old actress stars opposite Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, and Zac Efron in the comedy.Moretz wowed in a sexy black Alexander McQueen dress. Beckham, meanwhile, seemed to be working out a softer variation of his mother, Victoria Beckham's, famous pout. Speaking of which, these two need a nickname, STAT. All in favor of Posh and Moretz? Hit-Girl and Becks?Moretz also shared a photo of their red carpet posing on her Instagram feed. Someone's a smitten kitten.