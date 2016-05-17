Chloë Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Made Their Red Carpet Debut Last Night

Well, it's official: Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham had their first movie premiere debut.
Moretz took her new boyfriend along as her date for last night's Los Angeles premiere of Neighbours 2. The 19-year-old actress stars opposite Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, and Zac Efron in the comedy.
Moretz wowed in a sexy black Alexander McQueen dress. Beckham, meanwhile, seemed to be working out a softer variation of his mother Victoria Beckham's famous pout. Speaking of which, these two need a nickname, STAT. All in favor of Posh and Moretz? Hit-Girl and Becks?
Moretz also shared a photo of their red carpet posing on her Instagram feed. Someone's a smitten kitten.
