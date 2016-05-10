After years of speculation, and weeks of sweet Instagram PDA, Chloë Grace Moretz finally spoke out loud about what's going on between her and Brooklyn Beckham. On Monday night's Watch What Happens Live!, Andy Cohen brought up the fact that the last time he asked the actress about Beckham, she said they were just friends.
"I was shady," she admitted, sitting next to a bemused Meghan Trainor. "We're in a relationship. It's fine. It's no biggie. I think the more I don't make it mysterious the more people don't care. So, yes, we're in a relationship... Very exciting news, I'm sure."
Hey, no need for that sarcasm, girl. We are excited for these two, and relieved that as publicity heats up for Neighbors 2, Moretz no longer feels the need to be cagey about hanging with Victoria and David Beckham's son. She's wrong on another count, too: Our interest in those lovebirds is only growing with all those cuddly pics.
