Looking forward to the possibility of a debate between Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders? Sorry, you're out of luck.Trump released a statement Friday declaring it would be "inappropriate that I would debate the second-place finisher" now that he has clinched the GOP nomination . In addition to taking a swing at the "totally rigged" Democratic nomination process, Trump said his decision was also informed by the networks "not proving to be too generous to charitable causes.""Therefore, as much as I want to debate Bernie Sanders — and it would be an easy payday — I will wait to debate the first-place finisher in the Democratic Party, probably crooked Hillary Clinton, or whoever it may be," the statement reads.Trump had first entertained the idea of a debate against Sanders during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week. On Thursday, he told reporters he would "love to debate Bernie" if the forum would raise $10 to $15 million "for maybe women's health issues or something."Sanders, who continues to trail Hillary Clinton in the delegate counts, indicated he was totally game, with his campaign tweeting frequently about the prospect over the last few days.