This Finding Dory Scene Could Be A HUGE Step For Disney

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Courtesy of Disney/Pixar.
On Tuesday, a brand-new trailer for Finding Dory was released. The sequel to 2003's Finding Nemo stars Ellen DeGeneres as the voice of the lovable fish with short-term memory problems, Dory. With a sequel of this magnitude, people tend to get really excited about spotting clues for new characters and plot points. But several eagle-eyed people spotted something that could signal a first for Disney-Pixar: A gay couple.
The scene in question? We see two women standing close together outside an aquarium. Yep, that's pretty much it. So, we're not going on a lot here, people. But as pathetic as it is that a brief animated depiction of a lesbian couple in a children's movie would be an event, it is indeed a big deal. This comes on the heels of viral social media campaigns including #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, which aims to give Frozen's princess a girlfriend in the sequel. The hashtag #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend is also making the rounds right now.
Fans are hopeful and excited, to say the least. What do you think? Is this Disney-Pixar's first gay couple or are people making way too many assumptions? And if it is a gay couple, is it really as big a deal as we're making it out to be? Sound off in the comments, below.
