On Tuesday, a brand-new trailer for Finding Dory was released. The sequel to 2003's Finding Nemo stars Ellen DeGeneres as the voice of the lovable fish with short-term memory problems, Dory. With a sequel of this magnitude, people tend to get really excited about spotting clues for new characters and plot points. But several eagle-eyed people spotted something that could signal a first for Disney-Pixar: A gay couple.
The scene in question? We see two women standing close together outside an aquarium. Yep, that's pretty much it. So, we're not going on a lot here, people. But as pathetic as it is that a brief animated depiction of a lesbian couple in a children's movie would be an event, it is indeed a big deal. This comes on the heels of viral social media campaigns including #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, which aims to give Frozen's princess a girlfriend in the sequel. The hashtag #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend is also making the rounds right now.
Advertisement
Fans are hopeful and excited, to say the least. What do you think? Is this Disney-Pixar's first gay couple or are people making way too many assumptions? And if it is a gay couple, is it really as big a deal as we're making it out to be? Sound off in the comments, below.
PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS TWO GAY MOMS IN FINDING DORY PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE pic.twitter.com/ezzf2C7euc— Rachel (@RWatkinsphoto) May 24, 2016
That new #FindingDory trailer released this morning? I think that's the first lesbian couple in a @DisneyPixar film. pic.twitter.com/S1wwJEOeWT— Matthew Gottula (@DLthings) May 24, 2016
omg finally, Pixar put a lesbian couple in #FindingDory this is the time to celebrate 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uPiV1nFp7A— grace (@ItsGraceBoylan) May 24, 2016
Advertisement