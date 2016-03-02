Dory Is Back & Yes, She’s Still Swimming

It has been almost 13 years since we first met Nemo (Hayden Rolence) and his loving, yet overbearing father, Marlin (Albert Brooks), living in their sea anemone. And now they're finally back. But our eyes are on Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) this time around.
Pixar first announced Finding Dory, the sequel to Finding Nemo, back in 2013, and for the past three years, we have been waiting patiently to see what Dory, Nemo, Marlin, and the rest of the underwater crew are up to.
Finally, our wishes have been answered with this brand-new trailer (the second one to be released), which premiered on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Marlin is older, Dory is none the wiser, and Crush (Andrew Stanton) is chiller than ever.
In the trailer, despite her lack of short-term memory, Dory remembers that she has parents. She also realizes that she misses them, and sets off on a mission to find them. Along the way, she encounters an old friend — a whale (duh) named Destiny (Kaitlin Olson). It appears Dory also gets captured and placed in a fish tank with a few new friends, including a camouflaging octopus.
Finding Dory hits theaters June 17.
