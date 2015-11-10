Finding Nemo fans, today is your lucky day — especially if you're that special little blue fish who taught us all to "just keep swimming."



The long-awaited Finding Dory trailer has officially premiered, appropriately enough on The Ellen DeGeneres show. The host voices the beloved character once again, and we can't wait for the film to finally hit theaters on June 17, 2016.



This sequel film is set six months after the end of the original under-the-sea Pixar classic. It centers on the adventure of our favorite forgetful fish, who suddenly regains her memory enough to know that something is missing — and that she must set out to find it.



The movie reunites DeGeneres' Dory with Marlin (Albert Brooks), along with a gang of new cast members. Newcomer Hayden Rolence takes on the part of Nemo; Diane Keaton plays Jenny, Dory's mom, while Eugene Levy plays her pops, Charlie. Willem Dafoe, Kaitlin Olson and Idris Elba also lend their voices to the production. Next summer's family-friendly blockbuster can't arrive soon enough. Check out the trailer below.