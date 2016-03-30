Finding Dory's New Characters Have Been Found

Finding Dory is swimming steadily towards its release date. The film, which picks up where Finding Nemo leaves off, is the latest in a seemingly endless series of sequels to classic Pixar films.
This one follows Dory, the Royal Blue Tang that helps find Nemo in the original, as she looks for her own parents. We’ve posted trailers before, but we haven’t yet gotten a full look at the cast. Until now, that is.
Here they are, in all their fishy glory. The highlights are Ed O’Neill’s Hank, an octopus looking for a life of solitude in Cleveland. Eugene Levy and Diane Keaton will play Charlie and Jenny, Dory’s long-lost parents. Back, of course, are the turtles and clownfish father-son team Nemo and Marlin. Idris Elba and Dominic West, late of The Wire, play a pair of presumably wisecracking sea lions. The otter squad, guaranteed, will be your new favorite characters. They might even beat out the Minions, or the penguins, or the severely underrated Pain and Panic from 1997’s Hercules.
With the notable exception of the Toy Story franchise, Pixar's sequels haven’t quite lived up to the quality of the original films. We’ll have to wait until June 17 to find out for sure, but this seems like a better bet to join Toy Story as a success than go the way of Cars 2. Who knows, maybe they’ll swim by Mater’s rusted corpse at the bottom of the ocean. That’s probably too much to ask, and a little too dark for Pixar, but we can dream.
This one follows Dory, the Royal Blue Tang that helps find Nemo in the original, as she looks for her own parents. We’ve posted trailers before, but we haven’t yet gotten a full look at the cast. Until now, that is.
Here they are, in all their fishy glory. The highlights are Ed O’Neill’s Hank, an octopus looking for a life of solitude in Cleveland. Eugene Levy and Diane Keaton will play Charlie and Jenny, Dory’s long-lost parents. Back, of course, are the turtles and clownfish father-son team Nemo and Marlin. Idris Elba and Dominic West, late of The Wire, play a pair of presumably wisecracking sea lions. The otter squad, guaranteed, will be your new favorite characters. They might even beat out the Minions, or the penguins, or the severely underrated Pain and Panic from 1997’s Hercules.
With the notable exception of the Toy Story franchise, Pixar's sequels haven’t quite lived up to the quality of the original films. We’ll have to wait until June 17 to find out for sure, but this seems like a better bet to join Toy Story as a success than go the way of Cars 2. Who knows, maybe they’ll swim by Mater’s rusted corpse at the bottom of the ocean. That’s probably too much to ask, and a little too dark for Pixar, but we can dream.
Dive into theatres on June 17 to meet new characters and see some familar faces in Disney/Pixar's Finding Dory!Posted by Finding Dory on Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Advertisement