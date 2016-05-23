Idina Menzel Responds To The #GiveElsaAGirlfriend Campaign

Elsa might be one step closer to getting lucky.
Idina Menzel, who voices the Frozen ice queen, gave the #GiveElsaAGirlfriend social media campaign her stamp of approval.
“I think it’s great that she's stirring it up,” Menzel told ET on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. “Disney’s just gotta contend with that. I’ll let them figure that out.”
The Broadway star added that she'd support a decision to give Elsa a same-sex love interest "no matter what." Deal with it, religious right.
Speaking of Elsa and Menzel, the singer couldn't resist sharing a photo of a young fan named Mira hitting the slopes in her Elsa costume. Watch the rad clip, and Menzel's ET interview, below.
