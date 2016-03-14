Nope. Sorry. We refuse to let it go.
Thankfully, so do Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell. The Frozen co-stars reunited to perform songs from the hit animated film to support Menzel's A Broader Way Foundation. Co-founded by Menzel's ex-husband, Taye Diggs, A Broader Way provides arts programs to help build self-esteem and self-expression in young girls.
Josh Gad also turned up to lend his vocals. Always exciting to have Olaf in the house. No, he didn't do his Donald Trump act.
Bell shared photos from the event, which are sure to incite Frozen FOMO. Can we get this gang on tour?
Thankfully, so do Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell. The Frozen co-stars reunited to perform songs from the hit animated film to support Menzel's A Broader Way Foundation. Co-founded by Menzel's ex-husband, Taye Diggs, A Broader Way provides arts programs to help build self-esteem and self-expression in young girls.
Josh Gad also turned up to lend his vocals. Always exciting to have Olaf in the house. No, he didn't do his Donald Trump act.
Bell shared photos from the event, which are sure to incite Frozen FOMO. Can we get this gang on tour?
Advertisement