This Awesome Dad Is Totally Down With His Son's Elsa Costume

UPDATE: Paul Henson told Refinery29 over email that, "The feedback has been amazing. So supportive and very humbling."
He added that Caiden, who is three, "knows he's the talk of the town, so to say."
"Him being three, we wanted this Halloween to be his," Henson added. "He made the choice, [so] we stood by it."
This story was originally published at 9:45 a.m.
No superheroes or ninja costumes for this kid. And, according to his dad, that's just fine.
Proud papa Paul Henson is earning raves with his latest parenting post on Facebook. When his young son, Caiden, announced that he wanted to dress up as Frozen's Elsa for Halloween, the Virginia-based dad went with it. Then, Caiden upped the ante by asking his father if he'd join him in an Anna costume. Henson's answer in the affirmative is warming our hearts.
"Anyone that knows us, knows we generally let Caiden make his own choices, to an extent," Henson wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of Caiden rocking his blue dress. "Well, he has decided on a Halloween costume. He wants to be Elsa. He also wants me to be Anna. Game on.
"Keep your masculine bullshit and slutty kids costumes, Halloween is about children pretending to be their favorite characters. Just so happens, this week his is a princess."
Amazing. Just as awesome is the groundswell of support the father and son have received. A sample comment:
"You are an absolutely amazing father, Paul," a friend wrote. "I am proud to know you. This post made my day. I don't know if you meant to, but you definitely won at parenting."
Agreed. Of course, we'll want to see photos of these touching trick-or-treaters.
