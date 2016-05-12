The Religious Right Is Really Anti #GiveElsaAGirlfriend

Earlier this month, one girl kicked off a viral Twitter campaign centered around the popular 2013 Disney film Frozen. The girl, Alexis Isabel, is a senior in high school in Florida mission was to get Disney to consider giving Elsa a girlfriend in the film's sequel. She wrote a piece for MTV explaining why she thought Frozen was such an important film for young girls.
"This is why Elsa is so much more than a poster image — for me and for every girl who has and will watch Frozen," she wrote. "Giving young girls the chance to understand that a princess can love another princess the same way Cinderella loved her Prince Charming is vital to their development."
Isabel's hashtag, #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, spread like wildfire and received mostly positive feedback.
Until now. The religious right has responded to the proposition with its own hashtag —#CharmingPrinceForElsa. The community has previously said that the movie itself was really a thinly veiled satanic plot to turn kids gay.
The current petition circulating in the religious community reads, "Disney is facing fierce pressure from liberal groups who are demanding their writers turn Queen Elsa into a lesbian during the sequel, Frozen 2. Please join the 37,000 who’ve already signed our petition against this absurd 'movement.' With our petition, we’re suggesting Disney with a much better idea...An idea that promotes solid family values to our children and represents the natural family. Join the 37,000 — sign our petition, now, to Disney asking that Elsa fall in love with a Prince. #CharmingPrinceForElsa."
It continues: "The alternative idea is frightening. Last week, the LGBT lobby and liberal Hollywood stood together demanding Disney create Queen Elsa’s character into a lesbian. If fact, they claim, based off of her views in Frozen, she is already a lesbian and now only needs a girlfriend."
On his radio show, Generations Radio, Christian pastor Kevin Swanson said, "Of course Elsa is going to get her girlfriend eventually. That’s the way you destroy sexuality. That’s the way you destroy an entire civilization. The entire social system of the United States of America is collapsing.”
In the end, the fact that the religious right is fighting against this progressive idea with such extreme venom is far more concerning, and damning, than Elsa falling in love with a girl.
