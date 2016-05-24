Does the cuteness of Pixar's Dory make you just about want to collapse? Now meet baby Dory. It's a little overwhelming.
The latest trailer for the upcoming sequel to Finding Nemo — called, naturally, Finding Dory — opens with a flashback to Dory's youth as she searches for her family. It's sweet and poignant: Everything you could hope for from a Pixar movie. And that's just the beginning.
The grown-up Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) meets a host of adorable and kooky creatures when she's plucked out of the water and taken to the Marine Life Institute, a "fish hospital." She gets acquainted with a klutzy whale shark (voiced by Kaitlin Olson of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and a gruff octopus (Modern Family's Ed O'Neill).
Meanwhile, Nemo (Hayden Rolence) and Marlin (Albert Brooks) are now on the hunt to find their friend. Along the way, they come face to face with some sea lions who are sure to be the breakout stars of this movie. Alternately super chill and super aggressive, Rudder and Fluke are hilariously voiced by The Wire alums Dominic West and Idris Elba. We're obsessing over them already.
Finding Dory is set for release June 17.
