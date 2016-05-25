In fact, they think it's high time he swings the other way.
On Sunday, Captain America fans took to Twitter to ship him and his best friend Bucky Barnes using the hashtag #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend.
I´m going to put this GIF, nothing else more. #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend pic.twitter.com/4dyGdqNVG5— Aruv Lightwood (@AruvMaster) May 24, 2016
#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend !!!!!! preferably one that looks like THIS pic.twitter.com/PZCaqZtOxk— grace / 346 days (@uhmaximoffs) May 24, 2016
#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend— ☾my beebo☽ (@savethewincest) May 24, 2016
Steve gave up his shield for Bucky.
If this isn't love I don't know what it is. pic.twitter.com/Ilg0l8aUEd
#MakeCaptainAmericaBi #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend because there isn't anything cuter than this pic.twitter.com/H6QIsR6pqc— ️ (@hamiIIton) May 24, 2016
#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend because bi representation matters and this would massively impact attitudes #MakeCaptainAmericaBi— flic (@alecmagnvs) May 24, 2016
why dont people realize just bc cap had peggy doesnt mean hes straight lmao #MakeCaptainAmericaBi #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend— fuck you marvel (@bxrnesrogers) May 24, 2016
yes, he loved peggy and yes, he can love a guy now #MakeCaptainAmericaBi— baby genos (@louishotfuss) May 24, 2016
Could fans have a say in this, though? It wouldn't be the first time. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, fan campaigns influenced the casting of female leads in The Force Awakens and the addition of a Black Captain America in the comic books.
Let's be real, though: Whatever Marvel decides for the next movie, any love story involving Chris Evans is one we'll probably still watch.