The Internet Thinks Captain America Should Date Guys

Suzannah Weiss
In Captain America: Civil War, Steve Rogers (spoiler alert) enters into a romance with Peggy Carter's niece, Sharon Carter. But fans think there's a better match out there for him.

In fact, they think it's high time he swings the other way.

On Sunday, Captain America fans took to Twitter to ship him and his best friend Bucky Barnes using the hashtag #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend.
The hashtag quickly spawned another one, #MakeCaptainAmericaBi. After all, some pointed out, there's no evidence he's not bi.
It seems like people are hungry for non-traditional casting — and non-traditional romances — on screen right now. Priyanka Chopra recently suggested she play James Bond, and fans have also nominated Helen Mirren, Lupita Nyong'o and Gillian Anderson for the role. And Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner said her character should have a love affair with another woman.

Could fans have a say in this, though? It wouldn't be the first time. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, fan campaigns influenced the casting of female leads in The Force Awakens and the addition of a Black Captain America in the comic books.

Let's be real, though: Whatever Marvel decides for the next movie, any love story involving Chris Evans is one we'll probably still watch.
