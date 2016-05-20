You may think that Game of Thrones is already oversaturated with incest, but the show's interfamilial romances are still not enough for star Sophie Turner. The actress told Entertainment Weekly that she'd like to add another affair to the mix: one between her character, Sansa Stark, and little sister Arya. “I’d love a love scene between Arya and Sansa,” she joked on the show's set.
While that comment may have been facetious, she's serious about introducing a lesbian relationship into her character's plot line. “In the GoT universe, I think she’s going to have to swing the other way — because the men thing isn’t working for her,” she said. “Judging by Sansa’s relationship with Margaery...probably Margaery.” Her suggestion refers to Margaery Tyrell, the widow of Renly and Joffrey Baratheon.
Who knows? Turner is right in noting that Sansa's relationships with men haven't exactly worked out. And when it comes to unlikely romances, it seems like anything can happen in Westeros.
