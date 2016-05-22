Gigi Hadid Is Missing Zayn Malik

Hey, Zayn. Now would be a good time to stop whatever you're doing and pay attention to your girlfriend.
Said girlfriend, the lovely Gigi Hadid, sent out a Bat Signal of sorts to her pop star boyfriend. It seems the model is not getting her daily dose of vitamin Z — and it's bumming her out.
A week after wearing a T-shirt devoted to her main man, Hadid has posted this sweet Instagram. The photo shows the mega millennials being cuddly and lovey-dovey. "Missing you," Hadid captioned the intimate pic.
Aww. Don't you just want to jump under the covers with them?
Sadly, Malik has yet to respond with his own super-smoochy photo. We imagine he's playing "Pillowtalk" in his head on repeat, though.
