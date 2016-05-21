Update: This Video Makes Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Instagram-Official

Update: It turns out Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are Instagram-official now. Her friend, designer Markus Molinari, posted a video of the two singing "Happy Birthday" to him together on Friday.
This story was originally published at 3:15 p.m.
It looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just became Instagram-official...or did they? While the internet seems to have reached that conclusion, the actual photo leaves some questions unanswered.
Us Weekly first reported that the photo shows the two of them sprawled out on the steps of a hotel near the Cannes Film Festival. The caption reads, "We cannes't." But who is "we?" From what we can see, it could be anyone.
That hasn't stopped everyone from celebrating the couple's supposed first photo together, though. "Korlando is perfect," one commenter wrote. "You guys are so lovely," commented another.
The gushing even spilled over to Twitter. One poor soul didn't realize they're an item and another can't even deal with it.
Advertisement
I can't deal with Katy Perry' and Orlando bloom being together it's just so weird— sofia (@SofiaHJ08) May 21, 2016
For now, we'll be awaiting a clearer announcement — one where we can actually make out their faces.
Advertisement