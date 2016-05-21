What are younger sisters for if not to invade your privacy and get into your business? Kylie Jenner literally took her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian's love life into her own hands. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister snagged Kourtney's phone and signed her up for a Bumble account, according to E! News.
Kylie documented the Bumble incident on Snapchat.
She set Kourtney up with a simple profile, keeping it short and sweet: Kourtney, 37. University of Arizona, 2001. "I just gotta take care of my big sister," Kylie said.
Kourtney was more intrigued than upset with Kylie. "Wait? What is this? What's happening?" she says.
Bumble is different than that other swipe-dating app. On Bumble, as Kylie puts it, "Girls make the first move." For someone like Kourtney, that seems like a no-brainer.
Both Kylie and Kourtney are currently single, since Kylie recently broke up with Tyga. But it doesn't look like cyberspace is their only option for getting out there.
Kylie and Kourtney grabbed Khloé and hit the clubs on Friday night — and snapped a quick pic to prove it.
