In advance of the next much-anticipated Yeezy release, Kim Kardashian previewed a pair of the sneakers over Snapchat. The video, shared on Wednesday, shows a room in her house that's full of shoeboxes. And sitting on top of one box is the new edition of Kanye's sneakers.
“Look what I walked home to,” she narrated in the video. “The new 750s! The amount of calls I’m going to get…"
This version of the sneaker is grey like the previous Yeezy 750s, but they also feature a glow-in-the-dark gum outsole, according to HotNewHipHop.
This doesn't mean we should hold our breaths — Kim Kardashian gets to have everything before the rest of us, after all. The sneakers don't have an official release date yet. But if Kardashian's shoe collection is any indication of the future, the sneakers could soon be coming to your closet as well.
“Look what I walked home to,” she narrated in the video. “The new 750s! The amount of calls I’m going to get…"
This version of the sneaker is grey like the previous Yeezy 750s, but they also feature a glow-in-the-dark gum outsole, according to HotNewHipHop.
This doesn't mean we should hold our breaths — Kim Kardashian gets to have everything before the rest of us, after all. The sneakers don't have an official release date yet. But if Kardashian's shoe collection is any indication of the future, the sneakers could soon be coming to your closet as well.
Kim Kardashian previews the new color-way for the #Yeezy 750s pic.twitter.com/5nMlXHiAJV— Martians' Retreat (@MartiansRetreat) May 19, 2016
Advertisement