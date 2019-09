The Unexpected Beauty Trend French Girls Love

Our obsession with French beauty does not go undocumented. A quick look at our Pinterest feeds shows an endless stream of rumpled waves, red lips, bushy brows, and clean, glowing skin . (And, of course, tons of French beauty products .) But have you ever stopped to think about what French girls are putting on their Pinterest boards? Well, it may not be what you think.According to Pinterest reps in France, the fastest growing beauty trends among French users are bright, metallic, sketched, and colorful brows, often pinned with "under eyebrow" and "painted eyebrow" as the keywords. Say what?"We've seen more and more [people] in France searching for new looks and embracing 'the grotesque' with fierce statements like the 'double eyebrow,' 'painted eyelash,' and 'painted eyebrow,'" says Lucie Marquet, marketing manager of Pinterest France.And since we're all clearly obsessed with French style stateside — this new data also says search terms like "French girl" and "French beauty" are up 23% and 12% on the U.S. site, respectively — we must ask, are artsy brows in fact having a global moment?We certainly hope so — guys, this is rad! — so we tapped Pinterest for even more info. Below, see the top pins in France right now that cover the trend. The only questions remains: Do you prefer gold or sketched brows?