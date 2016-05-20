Kiersey Clemons Talks Neighbors 2 Movie, Feminism



I saw the movie last week, and it is hilarious. I actually think I may have liked it even better than the first one.

"We’ve been hearing that quite a lot, humbly. I think that’s cool, I don't think we expected that but it's nice to hear when you make a sequel."



My favorite part is how shockingly progressive it is as far as pointing out sexism, especially given that it's a silly comedy. I don’t think anyone ever actually says the word “feminist,” but it totally has that angle, which is awesome.

"Yeah, it's been there since the first script. [Our director] Nick Stoller wanted to speak on things that aren’t really spoken about, and it was the perfect scenario. Because there are a lot of things happening in that world, not just on college campuses but in sororities, that we don’t know about. Me and my other cast mates, we learned a lot of shit that we didn't know before. Like, we didn't have any idea that sororities couldn't throw parties."



Me neither! I feel like a lot of people don’t know that.

"No one knows that! I mean, even some girls in sororities didn't even know that, they just didn’t really think about it. Someone told me, 'Well, I just thought it was because we wanted to keep our house clean.' [Laughs] And I was like, okay, well that’s a good point. But you don't even have the choice. Like I’m sure if we had the choice, you're right, the parties would probably still stay at the frat house. But the fact is that we don't have the choice, and you should always have a choice."