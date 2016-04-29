The Super Weird Trick That Makes Zac Efron Even Hotter

There are plenty of reasons you might have to catch Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising in theaters. Rose Byrne is amazing. It could spark an interesting post-movie debate about the merits and downsides of the college Greek system. But shinning above every other point of rationale is Zac Efron's abs. And according to this clip from the upcoming film, what really makes them glisten is red-hot beef-oil.
Anyone who's ever tamed flyaways with mascara knows sometimes when you're without your body-care staples, you have to be inventive. Hence Efron getting oiled up with the drippings from a roast. But I'm sure everyone would agree the whole ordeal is worth it for those two extra ab lines.
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising comes out on May 20.
