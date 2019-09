What Do High Heels Stand For In 2016?

And then there’s another question that's made all the more pertinent by our changing perceptions of gender stereotypes. If heels really were linked to power and success, then wouldn’t men be wearing them, too? There’s still little crossover between "women’s clothes" and "men’s clothes," particularly in the workplace, despite certain high street chains’ attempts to cash in on gender fluidity (Zara launched its first genderless collection earlier this year). In general, men's and women’s fashion are still pretty different.One man who enjoys bending the fashion rules is social media community manager Caner Daywood. “I started wearing heels in my early 20s” Daywood said. “As my style was evolving past the conventions of male trends I wanted to feel more powerful, self-aware and confident, so I started wearing Cuban heeled boots then started moving into stilettos as I got braver within my own aesthetic.”Despite it not being the norm yet, Caner hopes that the conceit of men in heels will soon be more accepted (at the very least). “To be honest, I don't care, as [we] drag queens have always been outside the norm and that's how we like it,” he explained. “It's just that other people want to join us here and don't know how."Man or woman, it’s safe to say that most of us agree on one thing: heels can make you look good. And we should be able to wear them because we want to (if we want to) and because we enjoy it (if that is, indeed, the case). “I have 54 pairs of shoes and choose them based on whether they go with my outfit and who I’m going to meet that day,” Nadya Powellmanaging director of creative company Sunshine, told Refinery29.“It’s 100% my choice, and it should be no other way. I’ve never been someone who feels more powerful or confident because of [heels]," Powell said of opting to wear height-bolstering shoes. "Quite simply, if you are physically uncomfortable or don’t feel confident in what you’re wearing, how you do your job will be affected in a negative way.”Of course, the meanings we associate with a particular type of shoe are always evolving. Anyone working in a creative industry will be used to seeing colleagues in sneakers, jeans, and, well, whatever else they feel comfortable in that day. Katie Harland spotted the lack of fun, comfortable, yet also stylish shoes while working in advertising, and launched her shoe start-up Rogues shortly after.“Shoes are a fashion commodity, so they should make you feel good," Harland said. “Whatever footwear you choose you should feel happy in them. One thing I love about shoes is the fact that they're the only thing you wear that you can see yourself in all day.”If you look down and see a pair of uncomfortable, maybe even torturous heels that make it hard to walk, and hard for you to do what you want or need to do that day, that’s pretty demotivating. And if you want to look down at shoes that make you feel great about yourself? That’s a small pleasure to which we should all be entitled.“Heels have gone out of fashion in the past, yet seem to re-emerge over and over again,” Semmelhack said. “Culturally, the high heel remains a potent, albeit problematic, icon of femininity, and given that the meanings we ascribe to the high heel have developed over centuries, I think it will take a while for it to completely disappear.”So while our outdated views slowly die out, here’s to women being able to wear any shoes they want — not the ones a patriarchal dress code requires.