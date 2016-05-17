What Do High Heels Stand For In 2016?



In Heights of Fashion: A History of the Elevated Shoe, author Elizabeth Semmelhack argues that it was pornography that led to high heels eventually being associated with women — and sex. When photography became easily accessible, the modern porn industry was born, and heels were used to make women’s legs look longer, which speaks volumes about the shoes' current perception problem in the workplace.



Speaking to Refinery 29 about Thorp’s case, Semmelhack argued that high heels are still perpetuating sexism. "As long as the high heel is linked to desirability, and desirability is linked to female success, then, yes, high heels will stand in the way of equality," Semmelhack said.



Of course, for some women, heels serve as an accessory that can elevate an outfit from average to excellent, and, perhaps, imbue extra confidence for that big meeting or important interview. But wearing heels (and viewing them as a form of empowerment) is a very personal choice, as the outcry spurred by Thorp’s story highlights. When it comes to feeling smart, powerful, or ready to take on the world, one woman’s Louboutins are another woman’s Nike Air Max.



In the latter camp is Miranda Braithwaite, a government employee in London. While she wouldn’t wear Nikes to the office, in her four years working as an underwriter she’s never once put on a pair of heels, nor felt like she had to. “I understand that some workplaces have dress codes, and that [Thorp] was expected to be 'smart,'” Braithwaite said. “But I don’t believe that the only 'smart' shoes a women can wear are heels.”