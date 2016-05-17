

In her book Heights of Fashion: A History of the Elevated Shoe, Elizabeth Semmelhack argues that it was pornography that led to high heels eventually being associated with women – and sex. When photography became easily accessible, the modern porn industry was born, and heels were used to make women’s legs look longer, which speaks volumes about their current perception problem in the workplace.



Speaking to Refinery 29 about Nicola Thorp’s case, Semmelhack argued that high heels are still perpetuating sexism. "As long as the high heel is linked to desirability and desirability is linked to female success” she said, “then yes, high heels will stand in the way of equality."



Of course, for many women heels are a coveted accessory that can elevate an outfit from average to excellent and give them the extra confidence they want for a big meeting or important interview. But that’s a very personal choice, as the outcry that Thorp’s story caused has highlighted. When it comes to feeling smart, powerful or ready to take on the world, one woman’s Louboutins are another woman’s Nike Air Max.



In the latter camp is Miranda Braithwaite, a 27-year-old City worker. While she wouldn’t wear Air Maxs to work, in her four years working as an underwriter she’s never once put on a pair of heels, nor felt like she had to. “I understand that some workplaces have dress codes and that she [Nicola] was expected to be smart” she says. “But I don’t believe that the only smart shoes a women can wear are heels.”

