Drake and all of those mini-Drakes have been everywhere during the lead-up to Saturday Night Live. He hit up The Tonight Show, where he slam-dunked on Jimmy Fallon during a game of Faceketball. The internet lost its collective mind on Friday, when Drake shared a picture of his clean-shaven face claiming "only for you @nbcsnl." Hopes are always high when someone like Drake steps in for both hosting and musical guest duties. Did the "Hype" singer live up to his own hype? Here are three highlights from his night at SNL that say he did:1.: Drake addressed his legendary meme status right off the bat in his monologue. In the opening, he claims that the thousands of internet jokes at his expense hurt his feelings. “If I’m being real about it, it hurts,” he says. “Seems like all I can do is sing about it.” The song, in classic low-key Drake style, takes the all of the various memes to task. “I’m more than a meme,” he croons. “You don’t love me for me. You only love me for memes.” There is even a Rihanna break in the middle, with Drake donning a wig and busting up those dating rumors (sort of). The bit leaves viewers with just one question: How many memes will the meme song inspire?