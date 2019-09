Drake Fans Are Not Happy With His New Look

Serious question: Is Drake really Drake without his signature beard? The "Too Good" singer and knitwear enthusiast just took to Instagram to show what he looks like without facial hair. And guess what? Even though he has been beardless in the past (see the pic to the left from 2010), his fans seem to think he looks nothing like the Drake they’ve come to know without facial hair. It turns out for Drake, a freshly shaven face is the equivalent of a Mission Impossible–style disguise. Seriously, who is that dude?Though the singer captioned the grainy post, “Beard making an epic come back in 2 weeks… only for you @nbcsnl,” fans are having a full-on freak-out over the state of Drake’s face, posting #DrakeBeard