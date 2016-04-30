The Drake Views From The 6 Memes You Have To See

Suzannah Weiss
On Thursday night, Drake dropped his new album, Views from the 6, and broke the internet. Newsfeeds everywhere exploded with reactions, interpretations, and, of course, memes.

Drake's songs of love and heartache gave some listeners all the feels.

Others skipped right to speculations that the album was a confession of love for Nicki Minaj.

And after the hip-hop artist tweeted a photo of his album cover, which shows him on top of Toronto's CN Tower, his followers were quick to share their own embellishments of the photo.

Thanks to a new meme generator, fans are inserting mini-Drakes from the album cover into their own pictures.
Advertisement

Even Justin Bieber couldn't resist putting a little Drake on his shoulder.

Congrats

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on


Businesses put their own riffs on the cover, too:

But as far as food-inspired memes go, this one probably takes the cake — no pun intended.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture