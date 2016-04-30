On Thursday night, Drake dropped his new album, Views from the 6, and broke the internet. Newsfeeds everywhere exploded with reactions, interpretations, and, of course, memes.
Drake's songs of love and heartache gave some listeners all the feels.
Drake's songs of love and heartache gave some listeners all the feels.
When you hear #VIEWS for the first time https://t.co/JINCq5eH7A— Amanze Onwuka (@Aman_zayy) April 29, 2016
Others skipped right to speculations that the album was a confession of love for Nicki Minaj.
When @MeekMill catch @NICKIMINAJ listening to #VIEWS pic.twitter.com/b4MWJkpdPm— Sandro (@Sandro_RH7) April 29, 2016
And after the hip-hop artist tweeted a photo of his album cover, which shows him on top of Toronto's CN Tower, his followers were quick to share their own embellishments of the photo.
@Drake a fireman is coming for you to bring you to safety you're welcome (btw I made this) pic.twitter.com/FTJBVNjkzf— Aaron Russo (@RussoMusso) April 25, 2016
Thanks to a new meme generator, fans are inserting mini-Drakes from the album cover into their own pictures.
Advertisement
.@Drake Views From The Sein pic.twitter.com/IjllIc2K73— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) April 25, 2016
Even Justin Bieber couldn't resist putting a little Drake on his shoulder.
Businesses put their own riffs on the cover, too:
But as far as food-inspired memes go, this one probably takes the cake — no pun intended.
Advertisement