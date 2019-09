This Lingerie Brand's Fit Guide Is Innovative (& Pretty Inspiring, Too)

The Fit Guide currently features four women (that have four different bra sizes, ranging from a 32A to a 38D) and it will be continually updated with new women and, thus, a wider range of sizes. Of course, there are a slew of different breast shapes , so there's plenty of variation even within a single cup-band combo. It's still helpful (and could widen your bra-donning horizons) to see someone with roughly the same chest dimensions rocking, say, a sheer bralette if you've fastidiously avoided anything wireless forever. “With this guide, we wanted the experience of buying bras online to feel empowering and accessible," Grant explained.It sounds simple, but seeing someone with the same (or similar) cup size to you wearing a variety of styles — versus a professional model whose proportions might be drastically different than yours — could make a pretty big difference in the ever-evolving process of buying a bra online. Hopefully, more lingerie brands will take a page from Lively’s decidedly democratic approach to fit guidance."The idea of driving our open casting solely through our social media platforms came from the kind of engagement we were seeing there,” said Grant. “Our followers became brand lovers first, customers second, and we would receive inquiries daily from girls wanting to be a part of the brand in some capacity.”That’s a pretty impressive amount of interest for a label that just debuted a little over one month ago. Check out a behind-the-scenes video of the Fit Guide, below.