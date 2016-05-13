Sheet masks were basically made for selfies. But, while the majority of us are busy trying to figure out how not to look like serial killers in our snaps, Victoria Beckham somehow manages to make the act look glamorous — like only she could.
In between Cannes duties, the former Spice Girl engaged in some R&R in her hotel room with the help of a $22 Estée Lauder PowerFoil Mask. This may seem like a hefty price tag for a mask for us, but it seems almost refreshingly modest for the likes of Victoria Beckham. "Cannes 2016 beauty must! @esteelauder PowerFoil mask!," she captioned the photo of her lying in bed donning a bathrobe — and sunglasses, of course. She also tagged her glam squad, makeup artist Wendy Rowe and hairstylist Ken Paves, in the post. Sneaky product placement? Probably. The designer is coming out with a makeup line with Estée Lauder this September. But, that doesn't take away from the posh beauty moment.
Curious about the actual mask she's wearing? Our Korean correspondent, Joyce Kong, wrote about it in December. "This foil-backed sheet delivers a one-way surge of skin-restoring concentrate that sinks deep to repair skin during the graveyard shift," she writes. "The biggest thing that stuck out to me about my 10 minutes with the mask was the gentle, warming sensation. Unlike cotton or cellulose masks — which can feel cold — the foil barricade traps heat emitted from your skin, which in turn purportedly allows the serum to penetrate deeper."
We're sold. Hey, if it's good enough for Victoria, it's good enough for us.
