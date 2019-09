Solange Knowles' Saint Heron Has An Amazing New Collab With This Cult Fave Aussie Label

Drop everything — it's here. The first batch of pieces from the Saint Heron x C/Meo Collective collaboration just hit the Saint Heron site , and it's good. Click on to shop the collection — and check back soon, because we've been told a few more pieces will be released to the site.This post was originally published on May 13, 2016.

Solange Knowles ' multimedia platform, Saint Heron , just recently launched its e-commerce , and its first fashion collaboration is already here. The site , which is stocked with everything from apparel to home goods to Solange's Puma collection , is teaming up with cult Australian label C/Meo Collective on a range to be sold exclusively on Saint Heron. And what better way to debut this collaboration than on Knowles herself?Saint Heron's creative director stepped out in a pale pink matching set on Thursday for the Jean-Michel Basquiat for Etnia Barcelona launch in New York, which she announced (on Instagram , naturally) was a part of a larger Saint Heron and C/Meo Collective collab. Knowles' ensemble consisted of a layered strapless bustier and dramatically flared trousers. The best part? It's already The full collection, which is expected to drop May 20, is comprised of eight pieces — a range of silhouettes in various colorways. This includes the blush hue we saw on Knowles, as well as a clover green, cornflower, rosewood, and grey marle. There will also be a Bauhaus-inspired print in the mix. In terms of pricing, the capsule is expected to start at $190 and top off at $290.