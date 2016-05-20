Solange Knowles' Saint Heron Has An Amazing New Collab With This Cult Fave Aussie Label

Update: Drop everything — it's here. The first batch of pieces from the Saint Heron x C/Meo Collective collaboration just hit the Saint Heron site, and it's good. Click on to shop the collection — and check back soon, because we've been told a few more pieces will be released to the site.
This post was originally published on May 13, 2016.
Solange Knowles' multimedia platform, Saint Heron, just recently launched its e-commerce, and its first fashion collaboration is already here. The site, which is stocked with everything from apparel to home goods to Solange's Puma collection, is teaming up with cult Australian label C/Meo Collective on a range to be sold exclusively on Saint Heron. And what better way to debut this collaboration than on Knowles herself?
Saint Heron's creative director stepped out in a pale pink matching set on Thursday for the Jean-Michel Basquiat for Etnia Barcelona launch in New York, which she announced (on Instagram, naturally) was a part of a larger Saint Heron and C/Meo Collective collab. Knowles' ensemble consisted of a layered strapless bustier and dramatically flared trousers. The best part? It's already shoppable.
The full collection, which is expected to drop May 20, is comprised of eight pieces — a range of silhouettes in various colorways. This includes the blush hue we saw on Knowles, as well as a clover green, cornflower, rosewood, and grey marle. There will also be a Bauhaus-inspired print in the mix. In terms of pricing, the capsule is expected to start at $190 and top off at $290.
"The collection is inspired by Saint Heron’s ethos — to empower and inspire," explains Melanie Flintoft, creative director of Australian Fashion Labels, C/Meo Collective's parent company. "The color palette and silhouettes are bold and sophisticated."
As far as how the collaboration came about, "Solange has been a style muse for C/Meo Collective since the brand's inception," says head designer Siham Elmawey. To her and the label, this partnership is "truly a dream come true." Plus, there's even more to look forward to: This is only the first installment of Saint Heron x C/Meo Collective, and another yet-to-be-announced pair-up should be coming soon.
Consider our calendars marked.
