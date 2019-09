Woke Man Wears Girlfriend's Clothes To Tear Down Body-Shaming

"I am not an extra large man, and, more importantly, a woman my size is NOT an extra large woman," he continued. "This bullshit right here is why we have 8-year-olds with eating disorders. This shit right here is why men shout 'fucking fat hog!' at even nominally curvy girls on the street."It seems that Cooper hit a major nerve. His photo album has received more than 285,000 shares. The commenters have been particularly supportive, and for good reason. As we've reported before , the average American woman is a size 14. For reference, a woman's "extra large," according to Macy's international sizing chart, translates into a size 16 to 18, only one size range up from average. Different brands might have different sizing charts, but in general, it's difficult to find any major labels that consistently stock sizes above a 12.What does this mean? Not only do brands need to rethink what "plus-size" means, they also need to re-think judgmental indicators like "large," "extra-large," or even "small." Because if the average woman is wearing what equates (from numerical to non-numerical sizing) as one size below "extra-large," then there's something seriously wrong with the way we're thinking of the term "average" altogether.