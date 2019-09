Justin Bieber, sittin' in a tree. H-A-N-G-I-N-G. On Wednesday, the pop star returned to his new favorite hangout: He was spotted chilling in a tree at Boston's Public Garden, one day after he bummed around Beantown barefoot . The 22-year-old camped out in a very large tree — straddling a big branch, stretching his arms, and generally enjoying the scene. The "Sorry" singer kept his shoes on this time. He was also sporting jean shorts and tall black socks.