Justin Bieber, sittin' in a tree. H-A-N-G-I-N-G. On Wednesday, the pop star returned to his new favorite hangout: He was spotted chilling in a tree at Boston's Public Garden, one day after he bummed around Beantown barefoot. The 22-year-old camped out in a very large tree — straddling a big branch, stretching his arms, and generally enjoying the scene. The "Sorry" singer kept his shoes on this time. He was also sporting jean shorts and tall black socks.
Biebs is in the city this week for his Purpose World Tour. We're glad to see he's found a healthy way to relax amidst the pressure of performing and being bashed for his new no-fan-photos policy. Yeah, nature!
