Justin Bieber is not playing around when it comes to his newly-announced "no photo" policy. And he's also not going to let followers drag his name through the mud on Instagram.
Folllowing the singer's announcement that he would no longer be taking pictures, commenters began complaining about how this new decision was a slap in the face to fans who support his music.
"You're such a prick," one user wrote, under the handle @braekess. "Your fans are the reason you are as successful as you are. The least you could do is take pictures with them. I'm sure it's annoying not being able to live a 'normal' life, but 'normal' isn't what you signed up for. Get over it and stop being a douche."
The "Sorry" singer screengrabbed the comment, along with another one, and posted it to his feed, adding his own response in the caption.
Folllowing the singer's announcement that he would no longer be taking pictures, commenters began complaining about how this new decision was a slap in the face to fans who support his music.
"You're such a prick," one user wrote, under the handle @braekess. "Your fans are the reason you are as successful as you are. The least you could do is take pictures with them. I'm sure it's annoying not being able to live a 'normal' life, but 'normal' isn't what you signed up for. Get over it and stop being a douche."
The "Sorry" singer screengrabbed the comment, along with another one, and posted it to his feed, adding his own response in the caption.
Braekess you are so right btw your Instagram name is fire. Years ago it was impossible to even take a picture at anytime not everyone was accessible to a camera now everyone has a camera phone and Now it's just a different thing.If you think setting boundaries is being a douche I'm the biggest douche around but I think it's smart and will be the only way I last. I wanna enjoy life and not be a slave to the world and their demands of what they think I need to do!! I love the fact that I am able to make people happy but cmon if you truly were in my position you would understand how tiring it is ( boo hoo Justin get over it) I'm going to keep making decisions I feel are fit for my growth and no human being will make me feel bad for it.
"Braekess you are so right btw your Instagram name is fire," he wrote. (Was that a burn? It definitely seems like a burn.) "Years ago it was impossible to even take a picture at anytime not everyone was accessible to a camera now everyone has a camera phone and now it's just a different thing. If you think setting boundaries is being a douche I'm the biggest douche around but I think it's smart and will be the only way I last.
"I wanna enjoy life and not be a slave to the world and their demands of what they think I need to do!! I love the fact that I am able to make people happy but cmon if you truly were in my position you would understand how tiring it is ( boo hoo Justin get over it) I'm going to keep making decisions I feel are fit for my growth and no human being will make me feel bad for it."
Honestly, we're with Bieber on this one. Just because you bought an album doesn't mean you also get a selfie with the singer if somehow you end up walking down the same sidewalk.
"I wanna enjoy life and not be a slave to the world and their demands of what they think I need to do!! I love the fact that I am able to make people happy but cmon if you truly were in my position you would understand how tiring it is ( boo hoo Justin get over it) I'm going to keep making decisions I feel are fit for my growth and no human being will make me feel bad for it."
Honestly, we're with Bieber on this one. Just because you bought an album doesn't mean you also get a selfie with the singer if somehow you end up walking down the same sidewalk.
Advertisement