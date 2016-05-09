Justin Bieber Gave A Special Shout-Out At His Concert This Weekend

Justin Bieber is many things. The owner of a new face tattoo. A coloring book enthusiast. But, according to his mom, the Biebs is not a bad son. Pattie Mallette, a.k.a. Bieber's mother, confirmed her son had wished her a Happy Mother's Day, tweeting out, "Yes @justinbieber was a good boy and called to wish me Happy Mother's Day! I love that y'all are so concerned!! xoxo."
Yes @justinbieber was a good boy and called to wish me Happy Mother's Day! 😂 I love that y'all are so concerned!! xoxo.— Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) May 8, 2016
And Bieber went one step beyond giving his mom a friendly phone call. He had the audience at his recent Philadelphia concert give his mom a shoutout, adding, "I love you mom. Happy Mother's Day." Overall, a much more exciting gift than a World's Best Mom mug.
Awwwwe!!! Thanks @justinbieber I love you so much that was so sweet! ALOHA EVERYONE! Xoxo pic.twitter.com/WjtCemOIoJ— Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) May 9, 2016
