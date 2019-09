"Definitely. That’s been one of the motivations behind writing the book — to remind people that we are real individuals. All of us: Hae, Adnan, Jay, myself, the prosecutors, the defense attorneys. We are all real people. We are not characters. I still see people refer to me as a character from the Serial podcast [on Twitter]. I’m just like, really, a character? Like, Harry Potter? [Laughs] By writing the book, I hope that I was able to convey my humanity... A lot of people don’t see me as a normal person.""I wouldn’t say that it changed my life. But it did have an impact. I come from a young family: My mom was 20 when I was born, my grandmother was, I believe, 16 when my mom was born. With that being the case, I don’t have a lot of experience with death. Even though Hae wasn’t a close friend of mine, it was still a very early reminder that death existed. And not just old-age death, but gruesome and horrible tragic death. Murder."At the age of 17, 18 years old, that’s not necessarily something that’s floating around in your head. You’re thinking about life. You’re thinking about your future. You’re not thinking about the fact that someone could snatch you and murder you in a heartbeat. It was a rude awakening for myself and for a lot of my close friends and classmates... Here we were graduating from high school, ready to embark on our lives, and we had this blatant reminder of the dangers of the real world.""I can’t say that I am, only because I have no idea of his guilt or innocence. The best that I can say is: I hope that there is a final decision made. Because this case does not only affect me. It affects many of my friends, and Adnan and his family.... I think at the end of the day everyone may have their own desires for the outcome. But we all just desire to have some type of finality, to put this issue to rest."There are two optimal outcomes: Of course, the first and foremost important [thing] would be to know without a shadow of doubt who murdered Hae. The other is to know, without a shadow of a doubt, whether or not that person was Adnan. Once you solve those two questions, everything else is going to fall into place... Hae's family will have their resolution. Adnan's family will have their resolution. And all the public viewers and critics will have theirs. That's optimal: for everyone to be able to walk away from this situation feeling resolved. But whether that's going to happen? Who knows?"Confessions of a Serial Alibi by Asia McClain Chapman debuts on June 7, 2016. Check out Refinery29's exclusive excerpt of the book here