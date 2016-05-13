What do The Hunger Games, Twilight, The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent have in common? Well, they're all major hits of the young adult novel persuasion, of course. But once upon a time, they were all just books on a shelf, full of yet-unrealized potential for runaway success. And there are plenty more where those came from.



We've pulled together a short list of the YA books that we predict will join the ranks of If I Stay and Speak. (Culled directly from the Met Gala of the literary world, we might add — the BookExpo America, which took place in Chicago this week.) From fights for survival and battles for the crown to coming-of-age stories and tales of sexual awakening, these upcoming novels had us riveted after just a glimpse at their back covers. Which means that when these titles actually debut, we're going to be up to our ears in scintillating must-reads. Without further ado: Let the book recommendations begin!