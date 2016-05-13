These Makeup Brands Will Instantly Become Your Favorites

We all know the big ones: the incomparable François Nars' namesake line, Charlotte Tilbury's supermodel-approved range, and, most recently, Pat McGrath's rule-breaking formulas. However, while these iconic makeup artists have created some of the best cosmetics around, they're hardly in a class of their own.
In fact, dig a little deeper and you'll find tons of brands created by artists with a universal goal: to make their own artistry better by filling voids in their kits, whether that be the perfect lipstick texture or a sponge that just won't quit. (Spoiler alert: The Beautyblender was created out of necessity by a celeb makeup artist.) Luckily, the fruits of their labors are ours to revel in.
The best part? There are brands ahead that you may have passed over in favor of the more well-known lines. But, as beauty editors, we know that if an artist is behind it, it tends to soar above the competition.
Click through for nine of the best lines created by professional makeup artists — and the products you simply can't overlook.
In fact, dig a little deeper and you'll find tons of brands created by artists with a universal goal: to make their own artistry better by filling voids in their kits, whether that be the perfect lipstick texture or a sponge that just won't quit. (Spoiler alert: The Beautyblender was created out of necessity by a celeb makeup artist.) Luckily, the fruits of their labors are ours to revel in.
The best part? There are brands ahead that you may have passed over in favor of the more well-known lines. But, as beauty editors, we know that if an artist is behind it, it tends to soar above the competition.
Click through for nine of the best lines created by professional makeup artists — and the products you simply can't overlook.